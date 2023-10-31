UHQ meeting today

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair the Unified Headquarters meeting on Wednesday and Rashmi Ranjan Swain will attend the meeting first time as the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief.

The high-level meeting will be held here at Raj Bhawan and the prevailing security scenario of J&K will be discussed.

R R Swain would brief the LG about the overall security scenario in J&K.

The top Army brass that includes General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command, both General Officers Commanding (GOCs) of Army in Kashmir and Jammu (15th and 16th Corps), Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Home Secretary R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to Governor, all heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies, and civil and Police administration in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions would attend the meeting.

“The Unified Headquarters will take a detailed review of the prevailing security scenario in J&K,” official sources said adding that a complete strategy to deal with secessionism and terrorism in J&K would also be discussed during the meeting.

R R Swain, who took over J&K DGP on Tuesday, would give a detailed brief about the prevailing security scenario and measures being taken to further dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K.

Earlier, R R Swain used to attend the meeting as the J&K intelligence chief.

The recent terror incidents in Pulwama, Baramulla, and Srinagar would likely come under discussion and the measures being taken to avoid such attacks would be discussed.

The status of infiltration and synergy will also be discussed during the meeting.