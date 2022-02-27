Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia

New Delhi: Russia said on Sunday that after some back-and-forth, Ukraine agreed to dispatch a team to Belarus for talks to end the Russian military campaign in the country, RT reported.
Kiev "confirmed" the planned talks in Gomel Region, which is close to the borders of both Russia and Ukraine, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters.
Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin and former Culture Minister, added that the parties are now deciding on the logistics and the exact location of the summit, with "maximum security" for the Ukrainians, RT reported.
"We guarantee that the travel route will be 100 per cent safe. We will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation," the Russian chief negotiator said.