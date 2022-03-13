Ukraine crisis | PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

Prime Minister Modi has chaired several high-level meetings with senior Ministers of the cabinet and officials since Russia launched a military action against Ukraine on February 24 and India began a massive evacuation mission named 'Operation Ganga' to airlift stranded Indian nationals, including students.

So far, the government has brought back over 20,000 Indians from the war-torn country, through the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

On March 11, over 600 Indian students, stuck in northeastern city Sumy, were airlifted to New Delhi using a humanitarian corridor provided by the Ukrainian authority.