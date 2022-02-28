Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat

Kyiv: Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance.

As outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian advance and sanctions crippled the Russian economy, the military confirmed that its nuclear forces were on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin's order.

While that raised the unimaginable specter of nuclear conflict, it was unclear what practical effect it had.