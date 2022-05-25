Umran Malik’s remarkable achievement proud moment for entire J&K: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the cricketer from Jammu, Umran Malik, and congratulated him for the selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa.

While appreciating Umran Malik's hard work, the Lt Governor said that his remarkable achievement is a proud moment for entire Jammu Kashmir and it will motivate and inspire many more youth from the UT to follow his footsteps and bring laurels to Jammu Kashmir and the country.