Unabated cold continues in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Cold wave continued to grip Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday with the mercury settling below the freezing point amid prediction of wet spell over the weekend.

The Meteorological Department officials said that the summer capital Srinagar, which had on Monday recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, witnessed a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius Monday night.

“Intense cold wave coupled with mist and haze continued unabated in Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday,” they said. “The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir remained the coldest place recording a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.”

The MeT has already forecast light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from December 9 evening to December 10 evening.