‘Unable to strike on security installations, militants choose soft targets to create fear psychosis’

Anantnag: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole Tuesday said since terrorists are unable to carry out attacks on security installations, they were choosing soft targets to create a fear psychosis.
He made the remarks during his visit to protesting Kashmiri Pandits at the Vessu migrant camp in the south Kashmir's Qazigund area of Anantnag district.
“The terrorists have lost their strength to target big security installations. So, in order to make their presence felt they are choosing soft targets like unarmed policemen on their visit home or innocent civilians. These killings are meant to create fear psychosis among the minority community,” said Div Com who was also accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
He claimed the security situation in Kashmir has drastically improved.
“I can tell you that the security scenario in Kashmir is not what it was a decade back.” he said.
Div Com also assured the Pandits working in the government sector under the PM package that all service-related issues will be resolved within a week’s time.
“All the issues related to your services will be resolved within a week as steps have already been taken in this regard.
“I assure you that your issues related to jobs, place of postings, districts of postings, promotions, etc will be resolved within a week time,” Div com told protesting KPs and assured them all the possible help. He told them their other demands will be taken up with top officials. KPs were seen holding placards reading—“Relocate us to Jammu.” They later handed over the memorandum of demands to him.
The KP community working in Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) has been up in arms against the government for failing to protect their lives.
They have been hitting the streets ever since their colleague Rahul Bhat was killed inside Tehsil office Chadoora Budgam last week seeking an end to what they called target killing of the community.