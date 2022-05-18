‘Unable to strike on security installations, militants choose soft targets to create fear psychosis’

Anantnag: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole Tuesday said since terrorists are unable to carry out attacks on security installations, they were choosing soft targets to create a fear psychosis.

He made the remarks during his visit to protesting Kashmiri Pandits at the Vessu migrant camp in the south Kashmir's Qazigund area of Anantnag district.

“The terrorists have lost their strength to target big security installations. So, in order to make their presence felt they are choosing soft targets like unarmed policemen on their visit home or innocent civilians. These killings are meant to create fear psychosis among the minority community,” said Div Com who was also accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.