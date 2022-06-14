Unburdening school children: Executive Magistrates to enforce School Bag Policy

Srinagar: The executive magistrates in their respective jurisdictions will enforce School Bag Policy-2020 to ensure that no student carries a heavy burden on their tender shoulders.

The move comes 10 days after the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) issued circular instructions to the schools putting a cap on the weight of school bags.

In this regard, an official communication has been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) by DSEK with a "request" to direct the Executive Magistrates at different levels to enforce the guidelines issued regarding implementation of the School Bag Policy.