Under PM Modi’s guidance, accelerated development taking place across J&K: LG

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of J&K, for connecting the UT of J&K to the mainstream of development and ensuring progress, social equality and social justice for all.

“It is a matter of great pride that in eight years of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's good governance, the people-centric policies have empowered the most disadvantaged sections of our society,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor termed ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ as a significant initiative to highlight the stories of positive change in the lives of common citizens.

The last eight years have witnessed a record growth, and it was ensured that the fruits of growth are equitably distributed for social inclusion, education, health, rural development, agriculture and improving rural and urban infrastructure, added the Lt Governor.

“Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM, accelerated development and transformation is taking place across the UT of J&K. Increased allocations for Rural infrastructure and Rural health have reduced the inequalities and gap between urban and rural areas,” the Lt Governor said.