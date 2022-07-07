Under PM’s leadership, LG Sinha has controlled terror in Kashmir: HM Amit Shah

Shah said that the establishment of this peace statue in Kashmir today is a very auspicious sign for the entire country, especially Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has progressed on the path of peace and progress under the leadership of Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, LG Manoj Sinha has established decisive supremacy on terror in Kashmir. Shri Manoj Sinha has taken development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.

After a long time, the country expected that Articles 370 and 35A should be removed and Kashmir should be integrally integrated with India. This expectation was fulfilled by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and from 5th August 2019 a new era began in Kashmir.

At such a time, the installation of this peace statue will bring the blessings and message of Ramanujacharya to Kashmiris of all religions and will take Kashmir further on the path of peace and progress.

Amit Shah said that in a way Ramanujacharya's life and place of work was mostly in South India. But the spread of his education and love is visible throughout the country.

Many sects, sects across the country have grown from the original message of Ramanujacharya and his disciple Ramananda. As a result, today in Kashmir a peace statue has been established.

This statue will give a message of peace not only to Kashmir but to the whole of India. This statue is four feet in height and made of pure white Makrana marble and weighs about 600 kilograms. The Yathiraj Mutt of Yadugiri, located in Mandya district of Karnataka, is the only original Mutt in Melkot that has existed since the time of Ramanujacharya.