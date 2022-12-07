Understand pain of new MPs, give them chance to participate in debates: PM Modi appeals all parties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the members to allow both Houses of Parliament function smoothly to ensure a productive session.

Addressing media persons on the first day of the winter session, Modi said that due to continuous disruptions, new MPs often complain that they don't get an opportunity to participate in the proceedings.

He requested members to ensure that first time lawmakers get maximum opportunities to air their views "in this university of democracy".

The Prime Minister said that it would also be Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's first session as chairman of Rajya Sabha.