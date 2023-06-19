UNEMPLOYMENT | JKSSB received 26.22 lakh applications for 26,000 jobs in 4 years

Srinagar: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) received more than 26.22 lakh applications in the previous four years for the 26,687 positions it advertised, demonstrating the popularity and demand for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Job seekers have submitted a total of 26,22,285 applications to the JKSSB from 2019 to 2022 for over 26,000 advertised positions, and selections have been made for 17,668 of those positions over the course of four years.

For 2026 announced positions, JKSSB got 1.30 lakh applications in 2019.

The hiring agency received 13.66 lakh applications for the 15,429 positions that were posted in 2020, 6.6 lakh applications for the 5729 positions in 2021, and 4.59 lakh applications for the 3503 positions in 2022.

The JKSSB has made a selection for 17,668 posts out of 26,687 advertised in four years (2019 to 2022). The JKSSB provided this information in reply to an RTI application filed by M M Shuja.