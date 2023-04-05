Unemployment rate in J&K declines: Govt

The report read that a healthy work environment was being created for youth by providing an integrated platform for greater facilitation of job seekers and job providers through systematic interventions including counselling and awareness campaigns.

“During the current fiscal, 678 community career counselling and 82,369 individual counselling sessions were organised," reads the government's report. "More than 1 lakh youth were registered as job seekers on the employment portal. A total of 51,004 units have been established under various Self-employment Schemes (SESs) and thereby direct employment avenues were provided to 2.03 lakh young boys and girls. 100 percent saturation is being ensured in terms of linking workers to different government social security schemes.

It read that 33.81 lakh unorganised workers had been registered on eSHRAM portal in targeted manner for creating a comprehensive National Database for Unorganized Workers.

“PARVAZ, MUMKIN, TEJASWINI initiatives have been introduced with an aim to provide a vibrant medium for engagement and empowerment of youth through systematic interventions in Livelihood Generation, Education, Skill Development, Psychotherapy, Social engagement, Sports and Recreation for which interactive sessions are being conducted regularly,” the report read. “During the last 2 years, more than 70,000 youth have been provided with livelihood generation means, directly or indirectly, under various livelihood generation and skilling initiatives of Mission Youth in high employability potential sectors. Moreover, about 50,000 young boys and girls were engaged in sports and recreational initiatives. Under the Youth Volunteer Programme, more than 5000 youth clubs are constituted having 1 lakh active youth members to join in the campaign to strengthen social fabric for drug de-addiction and other social issues."