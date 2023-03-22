Unfair fare

Srinagar: Prohibitively high airfares to Srinagar are deterring the tourists and burning a hole in the wallets of locals travelling from Srinagar to other parts of the country.

The average passenger fare to Jammu, the country's winter capital, has increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 8000 to Rs 9000, and airfares to other regions of the nation are also surging.

Those in Srinagar, who need to travel to other areas of the nation for work, school, or medical issues, are facing even more difficulties as a result of the skyrocketing expense of air travel.

Many travel agencies have heard of travellers, particularly groups, cancelling their travel plans because their previously scheduled itineraries have suddenly become unaffordable.