Unfortunate State of Affairs | ‘Increase in cases of abuse against elderly persons worrying’

Srinagar: Even as abuse against the senior citizens is a menace showing its ugly increasing trend in the society, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir will be observing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday.
The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), designated as June 15, was initiated by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) in 2006, and recognised as a United Nations Day by the General Assembly in its resolution adopted in 2011.
Reiterating its commitment for providing holistic health for senior citizens, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather gave directions to all the hospitals of DHSK to observe this day.
“We are committed to provide universal health coverage that includes senior citizens as well.
We tend to impart awareness about Elder Abuse in order to promote the concept of healthy ageing with dignity. Elder Abuse is a menace that remains unreported in most of the cases.
Unfortunately elder abuse is a reality that is prevailing in our society. Treatment part is our responsibility, but I request and appeal to the youngsters that they should not neglect, abandon or mistreat their parents. Their kindness and a word of affection for their parents is more important than our treatment,” said Dr Rather.
“Mental trauma and stress inflicted on parents by their sons is the worst kind of Elder Abuse. Youngsters need to spare some time for their parents. In our campaign for creating awareness about Elder Abuse, I have just two questions for all; Have you seen your God? Have you seen your parents?”