Unfortunate State of Affairs | ‘Increase in cases of abuse against elderly persons worrying’

Reiterating its commitment for providing holistic health for senior citizens, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather gave directions to all the hospitals of DHSK to observe this day.

“We are committed to provide universal health coverage that includes senior citizens as well.

We tend to impart awareness about Elder Abuse in order to promote the concept of healthy ageing with dignity. Elder Abuse is a menace that remains unreported in most of the cases.

Unfortunately elder abuse is a reality that is prevailing in our society. Treatment part is our responsibility, but I request and appeal to the youngsters that they should not neglect, abandon or mistreat their parents. Their kindness and a word of affection for their parents is more important than our treatment,” said Dr Rather.