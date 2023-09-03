Uni-directional Khellani tunnel being upgraded into 2-lane structure: Gadkari

Union Minister’s tweets today followed NHIDCL’s tweet with pictures updating the status of the upgradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder New Thathri on Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha Khellani-Kishtwar-Vailoo Donipora-Ashajipora Section under Package-2.

National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), in the morning, had tweeted, “The construction & Upgradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder from Design Ch(ainage) Km 51.700 to Km 66.535 New Thatri on Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha Khellani-Kishtwar-Vailoo Donipora-Ashajipora Section under Package-2 is under progress by #NHIDCL #Jammu&Kashmir #BuildingInfrastructure#BuildingThe Nation.”

As per NHIDCL projects status report, the projects presently under way on National Highway 244 also included widening and up-gradation to 2 lane with paved shoulder configuration and geometric improvement from km 0.000 to km 16.990 (Phase-I) on Chenani – Sudhmahadev section of NH-244; up-gradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder from Km 12.850 to Km 20.300 of 7.450 km length on Goha-Khellani section and a link road to Goha village of 2.016 km on NH-244 (Package I); up-gradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder from km 20.300 to Km 29.030 of 8.730 Km length on Goha-Khellani section on NH-244 (Package II); up-gradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder from Km 29.030 to Km 31.449 of 2.419 Km length of Uni-Directional (1.574 Km) Khellani Tunnel including its approach road on NH-244 (Package III) (about which the Union Minister tweeted); construction of Bi-directional Tunnel at Km 83 of Length 495 m including approach road of 664 m and a major Bridge of 110 m from Km 82.675 to Km 82.925 on NH244 on EPC basis (Khellani-Kishtwar); construction and upgradation to 2 lane with paved shoulder from Design Km 31.449 (Khellani) (Ex. Km 44.946) to Km 51.700 (Prem Nagar) (Ex. Km 68+617) of 20.251 Km length on Khellani-Kishtwar-Chatroo section (PKG- 1) and construction & Upgradation to 2-lane with paved shoulder from Design Ch. Km 51.700 (at Premnagar km 66.315) to Km 66.535 New Thathri (at Start of Km 83rd, Tunnel Km 82.665) of 14.835 Km design length on Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha Khellani-Kishtwar-Vailoo Donipawa-Ashajipora Section (Pkg - 2) (about which NHIDCL tweeted).

Projects related to Chenani-Sudhmahadev Road; Goha-Khellani Package 1 and 2; Goha-Khellani Package 3 that is Khellani tunnel and Khellani-Khanabal package-2, all fall in Udhampur-Doda-Kathua constituency.