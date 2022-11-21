Uniform Academic Calendar | DSEK censures private schools over violation

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has censured the private schools of central Kashmir districts for issuing date sheets for the conduct of examinations noting that the move was in violation of the Uniform Academic Calendar.

In a notification issued here, the Joint Director Central Kashmir said that the schools had also opened counters for admission of students in next higher classes as well as for fresh admission in nursery and kindergartens.

“This is a very serious violation and contravention of rules, regulations, and guidelines issued from time to time and goes against the Uniform Academic Calendar presently in vogue in Jammu and Kashmir,” the notification reads.

The Joint Director reprimanded the private schools for violating the guidelines in vogue and advised the parents and the students not to “fall prey to this exercise”.