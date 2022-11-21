Uniform Academic Calendar | DSEK censures private schools over violation

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has censured the private schools of central Kashmir districts for issuing date sheets for the conduct of examinations noting that the move was in violation of the Uniform Academic Calendar.
In a notification issued here, the Joint Director Central Kashmir said that the schools had also opened counters for admission of students in next higher classes as well as for fresh admission in nursery and kindergartens.
“This is a very serious violation and contravention of rules, regulations, and guidelines issued from time to time and goes against the Uniform Academic Calendar presently in vogue in Jammu and Kashmir,” the notification reads.
The Joint Director reprimanded the private schools for violating the guidelines in vogue and advised the parents and the students not to “fall prey to this exercise”.
“This exercise is being undertaken by these schools to fleece the gullible parents and students by some unscrupulous elements who are bent upon trying to frustrate the education norms and policies while resorting to these cheap means of earning name, fame, and money,” the notice reads.
The Joint Director said that the move seems to be a “big game plan” to hoodwink the parents and the students.
“All government and private school managements are directed to note and to adhere to the guidelines, orders and circulars of the Education Department in letter and spirit without fail,” the Joint Director said.
In a clear message to the private schools, the Joint Director said that no one would be allowed to violate the rule of law with impunity.
“The schools should desist from such malpractices right now and anybody found involved in any such illegal activity or malpractice will have to face serious consequences at his or her own risk and responsibility,” he said.
The Joint Director said that the department had not allowed any schools to conduct the examination or go ahead with the admission of the students in kindergarten classes or higher classes.
“Such kind of activities have no approval from the Education Department at all,” the notice reads.
Notably, the Education Department has barred the private schools from going ahead with the admission for kindergarten classes.
The directions were issued after some private schools started registration of students for their admission in the kindergarten classes for the upcoming academic session.
The process was started despite the government order to adopt the Uniform Academic Calendar and shifting of exams to March session.