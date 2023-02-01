Union Budget 2023-24 brings relief to Indian middle class

New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said that in the 75th year of India’s Independence, the world has recognised the Indian economy as a ‘bright star’ as the economic growth is estimated at 7 percent, the highest among all major economies, in spite of the massive global slowdown caused by COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.
Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament, she emphasised that the Indian economy was on the right track, and despite a time of challenges, heading towards a bright future.
Sitharaman said that this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget, and the blueprint drawn for India@100, which envisions a prosperous and inclusive India, where the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens, especially the youth, women, farmers, OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Resilience amidst multiple crises
The Finance Minister said that India’s rising global profile is due to several accomplishments like unique World Class Digital Public Infrastructure namely, Aadhaar, Co-Win and UPI; COVID-19 vaccination drive in unparalleled scale and speed; proactive role in frontier areas such as achieving the climate related goals, mission LiFE, and National Hydrogen Mission.
She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government ensured that no one goes to bed hungry, with a scheme to supply free food grains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months.
The minister said that continuing with Centre’s commitment to ensure food and nutritional security, the government was implementing, from January 1, 2023, a scheme to supply free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for the next one year, under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The entire expenditure of about Rs 2 lakh crore would be borne by the Centre.
Achievements since 2014
Sitharaman said that the government’s efforts since 2014 had ensured for all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity and the per capita income had more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh.
She said that in these nine 9 years, the Indian economy had increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world.
“Moreover, the economy has become a lot more formalized as reflected in the EPFO membership, more than doubling to 27 crore, and 7400 crore digital payments of Rs 126 lakh crore through UPI in 2022,” the Finance Minister said.
Empowered and inclusive economy
The Finance Minister said that the vision for the Amrit Kaal includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector and to achieve this, Jan Bhagidari through Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas was essential.
“Economic Empowerment of Women: Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 81 lakh Self Help Groups and we will enable these groups to reach the next stage of economic empowerment through formation of large producer enterprises or collectives with each having several thousand members and managed professionally,” she said.
PM VIKAS
The Finance Minister said that for centuries, traditional artisans and craftspeople, who work with their hands using tools, had brought renown for India and they were generally referred to as Vishwakarma.
Sitharaman said that for the first time, a package of assistance for them had been conceptualised and the new scheme would enable them to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain.
“The components of the scheme will include not only financial support but also access to advanced skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques and efficient green technologies, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments, and social security. This will greatly benefit the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women and people belonging to the weaker sections,” she said.
Tourism
The Finance Minister said that the country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists, as there is a large potential to be tapped in tourism.
She said that the sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular and emphasised that promotion of tourism would be taken up on mission mode, with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships.
Priorities of the Budget
Sitharaman listed seven priorities of the Union Budget and said that they complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding us through the Amrit Kaal. “They are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and financial sector,” she said.
Inclusive Development
The FM said that the government’s philosophy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas has facilitated inclusive development covering in specific, farmers, women, youth, OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, divyangjan and economically weaker sections, and overall priority for the underprivileged (vanchiton ko variyata).
“There has also been a sustained focus on J&K, Ladakh and the North-East. This Budget builds on those efforts,” she said.
Agriculture and Cooperation
The Finance Minister said that the digital public infrastructure for agriculture would be built as an open source, open standard and inter operable public good.
She said that this would enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for growth of agri-tech industry and start-ups.
Agriculture Accelerator Fund
The FM announces that an Agriculture Accelerator Fund would be set-up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas, which will aim at bringing innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers. It will also bring in modern technologies to transform agricultural practices, increase productivity and profitability.
Atmanirbhar Horticulture Clean Plant Programme
Sitharaman announced that the government would launch an Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme to boost availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high value horticultural crops at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore.
Agriculture Credit
Dwelling on welfare measures for farmers, the Finance Minister announced that the agriculture credit target would be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.
She said that the government would launch a new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with targeted investment of Rs 6000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro and small enterprises, improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market.
Cooperation
“For farmers, especially small and marginal farmers, and other marginalized sections, the government is promoting cooperative-based economic development model. A new Ministry of Cooperation was formed with a mandate to realize the vision of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’. To realise this vision, the government has already initiated computerization of 63,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore,” the FM said.
Health, Education and Skilling
The Finance Minister announced that 157 new nursing colleges would be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.
She also informed that a Mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047 would be launched, which will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas, and counseling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.
PM Awas Yojana
In an important announcement, the Finance Minister said that the outlay for PM Awas Yojana is being enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crore.
“‘Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions’ will be set up in a digital epigraphy museum, with digitization of one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage,” she said.
Infrastructure and Investment
Sitharaman said that investments in infrastructure and productive capacity had a large multiplier impact on growth and employment and in view of this capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP.
She said that this would be almost three times the outlay in 2019-20.
“The ‘Effective Capital Expenditure’ of the Centre is budgeted at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5 percent of GDP,” the FM said.
Support to State Govts for Capital Investment
The Finance Minister said that the government had decided to continue the 50-year interest free loan to state governments for one more year to spur investment in infrastructure and to incentivise them for complementary policy actions, with a significantly enhanced outlay of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.
National Data Governance Policy
The FM said that to unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a National Data Governance Policy would be brought out, which would enable access to anonymised data.
5G Services
On 5G Services, she announced that one hundred labs for developing applications using 5G services would be set up in engineering institutions to realise a new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential.
“The labs will cover, among others, applications such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems, and health care applications,” the FM said.
Youth Power
The Finance Minister said that to empower the youth and help the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ realise their dreams, the government had formulated the National Education Policy, focused on skilling, adopted economic policies that facilitate job creation at scale, and have supported business opportunities.
“On-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with needs of industry will be emphasized. The scheme will also cover new age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills,” the FM said.
She also announced that to skill youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres would be set up across different states.
Financial Sector
The Finance Minster said that last year, she proposed revamping of the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs and announced happily that the revamped scheme will take effect from April 1, 2023, through infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. “This will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. Further, the cost of the credit will be reduced by about 1 percent,” she said. “For commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025. This will offer deposit facility upto Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option.”
Senior Citizens
The Finance Minister announced that the maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme would be enhanced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
“Also, the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for joint account,” she said.
Budget Estimates 2023-24
Sitharaman said that the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at Rs 27.2 lakh crore and Rs 45 lakh crore respectively. “The net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 23.3 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 5.9 per cent of GDP,” she said.
Sitharaman said to finance the fiscal deficit in 2023-24, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.8 lakh crore.
“The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 15.4 lakh crore,” she said.
Personal Income Tax
“There are five major announcements relating to the personal income tax. The rebate limit in the new tax regime has been increased to Rs 7 lakh, meaning that peons in the new tax regime with income upto Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax. The tax structure in the new personal tax regime has been changed by reducing the number of slabs to five and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh. This will provide major relief to all taxpayers in the new regime,” she said. “The benefit of standard deduction has been extended to the salaried class and the pensioners including family pensioners under the new tax regime. Salaried individuals will get standard deduction of Rs 50,000 and pensioner Rs 15,000 as per the proposal. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus gain Rs 52,500, from the above proposals.”
She said that the highest surcharge rate in personal income tax has been reduced from 37 percent to 25 percent in the new tax regime for income above Rs 2 crore.
“This would result in the maximum tax rate of personal income tax come down to 39% which was earlier 42.74,” the FM said. “The limit of tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees has been increased from 3 lakh to 25 lakh.”
The new income tax regime has been made the default tax regime.
However, the citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefit of the old tax regime.
Proposals relating to MSMEs
“Describing MSMEs as growth engines of our economy, the Budget proposes enhanced limits for micro enterprises and certain professionals for availing the benefit of presumptive taxation. To support MSMEs in timely receipt of payments, the Budget allows deduction for expenditure incurred on payments made to them only when payment is actually made,” the FM said.
Start-ups
She said that the budget proposes to extend the date of incorporation for income tax benefits to start-ups from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
“It also provides the benefit of carry forward of losses on change of shareholding of start-ups from 7 years of incorporation to 10 years,” the FM said.