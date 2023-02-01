Union Budget 2023-24 brings relief to Indian middle class

New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said that in the 75th year of India’s Independence, the world has recognised the Indian economy as a ‘bright star’ as the economic growth is estimated at 7 percent, the highest among all major economies, in spite of the massive global slowdown caused by COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament, she emphasised that the Indian economy was on the right track, and despite a time of challenges, heading towards a bright future.

Sitharaman said that this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget, and the blueprint drawn for India@100, which envisions a prosperous and inclusive India, where the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens, especially the youth, women, farmers, OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Resilience amidst multiple crises

The Finance Minister said that India’s rising global profile is due to several accomplishments like unique World Class Digital Public Infrastructure namely, Aadhaar, Co-Win and UPI; COVID-19 vaccination drive in unparalleled scale and speed; proactive role in frontier areas such as achieving the climate related goals, mission LiFE, and National Hydrogen Mission.

She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government ensured that no one goes to bed hungry, with a scheme to supply free food grains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months.

The minister said that continuing with Centre’s commitment to ensure food and nutritional security, the government was implementing, from January 1, 2023, a scheme to supply free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for the next one year, under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The entire expenditure of about Rs 2 lakh crore would be borne by the Centre.

Achievements since 2014

Sitharaman said that the government’s efforts since 2014 had ensured for all citizens a better quality of living and a life of dignity and the per capita income had more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh.

She said that in these nine 9 years, the Indian economy had increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world.

“Moreover, the economy has become a lot more formalized as reflected in the EPFO membership, more than doubling to 27 crore, and 7400 crore digital payments of Rs 126 lakh crore through UPI in 2022,” the Finance Minister said.