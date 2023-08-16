Union Cabinet approves Rs 14,903 crore Digital India programme

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the expansion of the Digital India programme with a total outlay of Rs 14,903 crore.

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the expanded programme was approved during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the Digital India programme was launched on July 1, 2015 to enable digital delivery of services to the people and has proved to be a very successful programme.

The spokesman said that this would enable 6.25 lakh IT professionals to be re-skilled and up-skilled under the Future Skills Prime Programme.

He said that 2.65 lakh persons would be trained in information security under the Information Security and Education Awareness Phase (ISEA) Programme.

“A total of 540 additional services will be available under the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app or platform. At present over 1700 services are already available on UMANG,” the spokesman said.