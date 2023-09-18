Union Cabinet clears women’s reservation bill

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Monday cleared the Women's Reservation Bill, sources said on Monday.

Amid frenzied speculations within political circles since Monday morning and incessant demands from MPs across party lines, seeking passage of women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha, the Union Cabinet is learned to have given its consent to the much-awaited legislation.

IANS reported that there was a likelihood that a few other key legislations might also have been reportedly cleared by the Union Cabinet.

ANI reported that Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel congratulated the government over this in a social media post but the post was later deleted.

"Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi and congratulations to the PM Modi government," the deleted post read.