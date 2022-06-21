Union Cabinet likely to give nod to Srinagar, Jammu metrolite projects soon

Srinagar: While the multi-crore transport sector projects - Elevated Metrolite Srinagar, Jammu are awaiting Union Cabinet's nod, officials informed that the Union Cabinet is likely to give a go ahead to Srinagar, Jammu metrolite projects soon.
Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MoHUA)'s Public Investment Board (PIB) has already accorded its consent to the multicrore project.
"Technically after PIB's nod, Cabinet will discuss the proposal and hopefully accord its sanction to set the ball rolling for the prestigious project which is going to help J&K get rid of traffic congestion and improve mobility within twin summer capitals," a senior Housing and Urban Development Department official here informed.
"Elevated Metrolite has been proposed for Srinagar( 25 km; Rs 4352 crore) and Jammu ( 23 km; Rs 3590 crore) Cities to provide for “best-in-class” mobility in terms of safe, reliable, convenient and sustainable public transport. Final DPR has been submitted to MoHUA on 16th July 2021. PIB held; GoI approval to the project solicited," reads a note on the progress of the progress compiled by J&K Government accessed by Greater Kashmir.
The Elevated Light Metro Rail System in Jammu and Srinagar is expected to be rolled out in 2022-23 and is likely to be completed in 2026. This will reduce the traffic congestion in Srinagar and Jammu cities.
It is expected that the project will be completed by December 2024. Earlier, the MoHUA has researched the passengers per hour per direction feasibility of the Light Rail Metro system given the economic viability. Following this, RITES Ltd shared a revised DPR and recommended Metrolite instead of Light Rail Metro, costing Rs 7942 crore.
After completion, Srinagar and Jammu will become the first two non-major cities in India to functional the rapid transport network. As per the given report, Jammu Light Metro will operate 17 hours a day round the year, while Srinagar Light Metro will operate daily during summers and 14 hours during winters.
The metro rail lines will have only elevated corridors as the underground tunnels are not found feasible. The coaches of the Metrolite system will be modern, lightweight, and made from stainless steel and aluminium with an air-conditioning system, as per the DPRs.
The Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23 km length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana. In contrast, the Srinagar light rail system will have a 25 km length that includes a 12.5 km length from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and a 12.5 km length from Hazuri Bagh Osmanabad with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor).
The elevated metro system will not only facilitate people but also have a positive impact on the economy and the quality of life, experts believe.
According to the DPRs, the metro coaches will be modern, lightweight and made from stainless steel and aluminium, with air-conditioning system.