Union Cabinet likely to give nod to Srinagar, Jammu metrolite projects soon

Srinagar: While the multi-crore transport sector projects - Elevated Metrolite Srinagar, Jammu are awaiting Union Cabinet's nod, officials informed that the Union Cabinet is likely to give a go ahead to Srinagar, Jammu metrolite projects soon.

Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MoHUA)'s Public Investment Board (PIB) has already accorded its consent to the multicrore project.

"Technically after PIB's nod, Cabinet will discuss the proposal and hopefully accord its sanction to set the ball rolling for the prestigious project which is going to help J&K get rid of traffic congestion and improve mobility within twin summer capitals," a senior Housing and Urban Development Department official here informed.