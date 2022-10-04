Union Home Minister arrives in Srinagar

According to sources, on Wednesday morning, the Home Minister along with LG Sinha would chair a security meeting and discuss the overall security scenario in J&K.

The meeting would be attended by the top brass of the Police, Army, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies.

“Senior officers of the Army and CAPFs posted in J&K, Police, intelligence agencies, and others will also join the security review meeting and give a detailed view of the security situation prevailing in J&K and infiltration attempts by the militants on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), most of which have been thwarted by the security personnel,” officials said adding that the Home Minister would get detailed feedback on the situation.

They said that in the backdrop of his visit security had been tightened across Kashmir.

The officials said that multi-tier security had been put in place and drones were being used for aerial surveillance.

They said that the checking on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway has been intensified while additional Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to keep a close watch on the situation.

The officials said that patrolling had been intensified at many places, especially on the Srinagar-Baramulla-Kupwara highway.