Union Home Minister arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening and met various delegations.
On Wednesday morning, Shah would chair a security review meeting along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and later address a public rally in the north Kashmir district of Baramulla.
Official sources said that upon his arrival at Srinagar International Airport, Shah was received by Additional CS Finance, DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DG BSF, DG CRPF, IG CRPF, IG BSF, DC Budgam and a group of senior BJP leaders.
The sources said that Shah met some delegations at Raj Bhawan that included traders and politicians. Officials said that the delegations who met Shah included the Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, President Fruit Growers Association Bashir Ahmad Bhat, All J&K Transport Association Chairman Ajit Singh, President KCCI Sheik Ashiq, President Adventure Tourism Rouf Tramboo, President Eco Tourism Sameer Ahmad Baktoo, Sanjay Saraf of LPG, President Batamaloo Trade Union Abrar Ahmad, and Chairman Tourism Alliance Nasir Shah.
According to sources, on Wednesday morning, the Home Minister along with LG Sinha would chair a security meeting and discuss the overall security scenario in J&K.
The meeting would be attended by the top brass of the Police, Army, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies.
“Senior officers of the Army and CAPFs posted in J&K, Police, intelligence agencies, and others will also join the security review meeting and give a detailed view of the security situation prevailing in J&K and infiltration attempts by the militants on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), most of which have been thwarted by the security personnel,” officials said adding that the Home Minister would get detailed feedback on the situation.
They said that in the backdrop of his visit security had been tightened across Kashmir.
The officials said that multi-tier security had been put in place and drones were being used for aerial surveillance.
They said that the checking on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway has been intensified while additional Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to keep a close watch on the situation.
The officials said that patrolling had been intensified at many places, especially on the Srinagar-Baramulla-Kupwara highway.
They said that Shah was staying at the Raj Bhavan for the night where LG Sinha would host dinner.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that Shah’s Baramulla rally would be historic.
“This will be the biggest rally in the history of north Kashmir,” BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina said.
On his arrival in Srinagar, the Home Minister also met various civil society member delegations, Police martyrs’ families, and two-times World Kickboxing Champion Tajamul Islam.
“Hailing from a small village of Bandipora, Tajamul’s achievements at such a young age are an inspiration to every Indian,” the Home Minister tweeted.
He also met the families of Police martyrs and after meeting them tweeted: “Honored by meeting the families of @JmuKmrPolice soldiers who were martyred while fighting terrorists in Kashmir.”
He handed over appointment job letters to the families of four Police martyrs.
“The entire nation salutes the sacrifice and sacrifice of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which has been at the forefront of India's fight against terrorism,” Shah said.