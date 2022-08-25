UNION HOME MINISTER CHAIRS J&K SECURITY REVIEW MEET | Demolish ecosystem that sustains terrorist-separatist agenda harming J&K citizens: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Holding a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for demolishing the ecosystem that sustains the terrorist-separatist agenda harming the common citizens of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and other senior officials of the Government of India, Jammu and Kashmir government, and the Army attended the meeting.

Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years.