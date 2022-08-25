UNION HOME MINISTER CHAIRS J&K SECURITY REVIEW MEET | Demolish ecosystem that sustains terrorist-separatist agenda harming J&K citizens: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Holding a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for demolishing the ecosystem that sustains the terrorist-separatist agenda harming the common citizens of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and other senior officials of the Government of India, Jammu and Kashmir government, and the Army attended the meeting.
Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years.
He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and the J&K administration for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year, which was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shah asked the security forces and the Police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.
He also reviewed the cases registered under the UAPA and stressed that investigation should be timely and effective.
Shah said that the concerned agencies should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision was to have a prosperous and peaceful J&K and to achieve this, security forces should strive to make the border and the Line of Control (LoC) impregnable.
Shah said that once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms, and ammunition would be eliminated, the people of J&K would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces.
He said that the terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet, and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be dismantled.