Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on June 23

Jammu: Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving here in Jammu on a day-long visit on June 23.

As per his tentative schedule, he will address a public rally in Jammu to mark the “martyrdom day” of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee and hold a high-level security review meeting before flying back to the union capital the same evening.

“There may be changes in the Itinerary as finer details about the VVIP visit and the schedule are being chalked out. Even details about the rally venue, timing are likely to be decided during a meeting to be convened tomorrow. A lot would depend upon weather also vis-à-vis changes in tentative itinerary. Once finalised, it will be shared in public domain,” official sources maintained.

It is also very likely that he may start his visit to the winter capital after paying obeisance at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Jammu outskirts.

On June 8, the Union Home Minister was to virtually attend the “Maha samprokshanam” of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple but he could not do so due to some sudden and pressing work.