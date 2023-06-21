Union Home Minister visiting J&K on June 23-24

Jammu / Srinagar: With a slight tweak in his itinerary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive on June 23 for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
In the first leg of his itinerary, on June 23, he would reach Jammu where he is scheduled to address a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar at around 11 am.
The rally, coinciding with the death anniversary of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, would be part of Bharatiya Janata Patty’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ programme being held on the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In Jammu, the second engagement of the Union Home Minister would be the visit to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Jammu outskirts to pay obeisance there.
Following it, as per official sources, he would leave for Srinagar where, joined by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he would hold a high-level security review meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra.
“Senior officers of the administration will go to Srinagar from Jammu in the last flight. The security review meeting may take place by June 23 evening during late hours or June 24 morning. The Union Home Minister is likely to meet a few delegations on June 23 evening and even on June 24 afternoon before flying back to New Delhi, where he has convened an all party meeting at 3 pm to discuss the situation in Manipur,” official sources said, with a word of caution that the schedule might undergo change at the last moment.
A local news gathering agency KNO reported that Shah would also inaugurate various developmental projects and was likely to visit the Amarnath cave shrine.
It said that Shah was likely to meet delegations from Gujjar, Bakerwals and also Pahari community besides SC and ST community.
“On June 24, Shah is likely to visit Baltal base camp of Amarnath yatris to review the preparations in place for them. He is also scheduled to participate in a special Pooja at the Amarnath cave shrine,” the report said.
It said that a BJP delegation was also scheduled to meet Shah during his visit in Srinagar.
“Union Home Minister is arriving on a two-day visit on June 23,” the report quoted the BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul as having said.
The report said that security has been put on a high alert across Kashmir ahead of the Home Minister’s visit.
“Security grid is already in alert mode in the wake of the upcoming pilgrimage. In view of the Home Minister’s visit, all installations are on a high alert mode and security will be further enhanced on highways,” it reported.