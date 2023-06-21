Union Home Minister visiting J&K on June 23-24

Jammu / Srinagar: With a slight tweak in his itinerary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive on June 23 for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first leg of his itinerary, on June 23, he would reach Jammu where he is scheduled to address a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar at around 11 am.

The rally, coinciding with the death anniversary of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, would be part of Bharatiya Janata Patty’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ programme being held on the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Jammu, the second engagement of the Union Home Minister would be the visit to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Jammu outskirts to pay obeisance there.