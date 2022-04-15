Union Home Secretary chairs high-level security meeting

Srinagar: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday reviewed overall preparedness in general and security preparedness in particular for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra here at a high-level meeting.

Besides preparedness of Yatra, targetted killings, security of panchayat representatives and anti-militancy operations were also discussed during the meeting.

Bhalla was accompanied by Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Arvind Kumar and the meeting was attended by J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Special DG CID RR Swain, other senior officials of police, paramilitary forces, RAW and intelligence officials.