Union Home Secy reviews PMDP projects under implementation in J&K

Srinagar: In a high level meeting, the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today reviewed the implementation of projects under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in J&K with the Chief Secretary and other Senior Secretaries of UT of J&K.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Officers of MoRTH, Ministry of Tourism, NHAI, NHIDCL and BRO, amongst others.

It was informed in the meeting that a total of 53 projects at a cost of Rs 58,477 crore are being executed under the PMDP. Twenty nine projects have already been completed/ substantially completed while twelve more projects will be completed during the current financial year. Another six projects are likely to be completed by the end of 2023.