Union Law Minister, LG review development of judicial infrastructure under CSS

During the meeting, the Lt Governor said that the administration has to play a key role in overhauling the infrastructure development of court complexes across the UT.

He stressed on making meticulous plans in collaboration with the representatives from the Judiciary, it said. It was decided that public utilities shall be constructed and renovated in all courts across the region.

Directions were also issued to ensure that all court complexes which are having rented buildings will be provided with new complexes by the end of this fiscal.

There shall be complete e-filing system in District Courts for which adequate funds would be released by the Central Government. The meeting also decided that the construction work of Jammu District Court Complex will be started soon.