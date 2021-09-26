Union Minister for I&B inspects Z-Morh, Zojila tunnel projects

The Minister stressed for putting in every effort in place to complete the project well before the schedule date.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed his satisfaction on the progress of the work and said that the Zojila tunnel is of a significant importance with regard to national security, development and tourism for both UTs of J&K and Ladakh as it will provide round the year connectivity to Ladakh region- Kargil and Leh.

He highlighted various important tunnel, rail and road projects of the country that were completed on priority by the Government keeping in mind border security alongside development.

The minister said that various infrastructure development projects are going on in full swing throughout J&K for last few years to boost the socio-economic development in J&K.

Important to mention, the project site of Zojila tunnel is located at existing highway (NH-01) starting from Sonamarg (UT of J&K) and ending at Minamarg (UT of Ladakh) at an elevation ranging from 2700m to 3300m, thus making the Zojila Tunnel (13.2 km) the longest tunnel at this elevation in Asia region.

The present site location falls into seismic zone IV and all precautionary measures have been provisioned to safeguard the structures provisioned in the project.