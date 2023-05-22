Union Minister Reddy quotes Kalhana to highlight Srinagar’s beauty

He said that India would be one stop for film production having beautiful locations, talented technicians, and a start of art post-production facilities that could create amazing visuals with world-class sound effects.

Reddy said that the event was of utmost importance as it would explore the immense potential of film tourism and its contribution to the vibrant tourism industry.

“Winning two Oscars this year was a historic moment for us for ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ documentary,” he said.

The union minister said that film tourism was a powerful medium to promote tourism potential as films had a great impact on the travel choices attracting tourists all over the world.