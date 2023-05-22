Union Minister Reddy quotes Kalhana to highlight Srinagar’s beauty

Srinagar: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Monday quoted Kalhana to drive home the point of Srinagar’s beauty and why it had captured the imaginations of artists, nature lovers, and filmmakers alike. A
ddressing at the G20 summit in Srinagar, the union minister quoted Kalhana’s Rajtarangini saying, “The gods often descended to sit on the banks of lakes of Srinagar as this place has captured the imagination of artists, nature lovers, and now filmmakers who will revive filmmaking in J&K. Many famous national and international films have been shot in J&K and the biggest aim of the government is now to revive film tourism not only in Kashmir but all over the country.”
He said that India would be one stop for film production having beautiful locations, talented technicians, and a start of art post-production facilities that could create amazing visuals with world-class sound effects.
Reddy said that the event was of utmost importance as it would explore the immense potential of film tourism and its contribution to the vibrant tourism industry.
“Winning two Oscars this year was a historic moment for us for ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ documentary,” he said.
The union minister said that film tourism was a powerful medium to promote tourism potential as films had a great impact on the travel choices attracting tourists all over the world.
He said that the Centre would soon declare a national tourism policy and is also planning a global tourism investment summit.
Reddy said that the Centre was allowing 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in tourism.
“Our idea is that without private investment, we cannot become a global destination,” he said.
The union minister said that the Centre and the Ministry of Tourism were closely working with all the ministries and the State governments to encourage tourism.
“The Centre is also working with all the G20 countries and invited countries for developing sustainable tourism,” he said.
Reddy said there was a tremendous scope for promoting spiritual tourism in J&K.