Union Secretary MoRD reviews progress of Rural Development schemes in J&K

Srinagar: Union Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Shailesh Kumar Singh today chaired a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to evaluate progress of various schemes implemented by ministry across Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, Secretary in the Rural Development Department, Director of Rural Development Jammu/Kashmir, MD JKRLM, COO Himayat, Director Finance RDD, Joint Director Planning, ADCs of all districts, and other relevant officers of the department.
Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Secretary emphasised on the need for expediting the implementation of all schemes to ensure the prompt delivery of benefits to the deserving beneficiaries. He urged the officers to submit timely requests to the ministry for the release of funds necessary for the successful execution of these schemes.
During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of different schemes across the Union Territory.
It was informed during the meeting that under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), last year record 2 lakh works have been completed with special focus on Amrit Sarovars and SBMG works.
Under Amrit Sarovar, through UT stands at number 2 in the country, but under the UT deliverables, target of having one Amrit Sarovar per panchayat has been given to the department, to be done in this year.
Impact assessment of Amrit sarovars has been done and based on the assessment, corrective actions are being taken.
Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G), Commissioner/Secretary thanked the MORD Secretary for sanctioning additional 199550 houses to JK, to saturate its Permanent waiting list in this year. She assured that entire RDD team is working hard to ensure completion of all houses by 26th Jan24.
The meeting also delved into the progress and status of J&K-based schemes such as HIMAYAT and JK Rural Livelihood Mission’s UMEED, besides, SAGY and RURBAN.