Union Secretary MoRD reviews progress of Rural Development schemes in J&K

Srinagar: Union Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Shailesh Kumar Singh today chaired a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to evaluate progress of various schemes implemented by ministry across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, Secretary in the Rural Development Department, Director of Rural Development Jammu/Kashmir, MD JKRLM, COO Himayat, Director Finance RDD, Joint Director Planning, ADCs of all districts, and other relevant officers of the department.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Secretary emphasised on the need for expediting the implementation of all schemes to ensure the prompt delivery of benefits to the deserving beneficiaries. He urged the officers to submit timely requests to the ministry for the release of funds necessary for the successful execution of these schemes.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of different schemes across the Union Territory.