Union Secretary reviews power sector works across J&K

Srinagar: Union Secretary Power, Alok Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the progress of various power sector related works and issues in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PDD, J&K, Rohit Kansal; Joint Secretary Power, GoI, Vishal Kapoor; ED, Power Finance Corporation, CMD NHPC Ltd, MD KPDCL, MD JPDCL, MD JKPDC, Executive Directors of NHPC Ltd & REC Ltd, Chief Engineers of Distribution, Projects and Transmission of JPDCL/KPDCL, and other concerned, an official handout said.

At the outset, Principal Secretary PDD, Rohit Kansal gave a detailed presentation on the progress of the power sector in distribution, transmission and Hydro projects across J&K.

The Secretary during the meeting was also briefed about the energy demand and consumption in the Union Territory.

It was also informed that in order to liquidate Power Purchase liabilities, JK has availed soft loans to the tune of Rs 11029.47 Cr offer from Government of India to clear liabilities of power purchase to GENCOS and TRANSCOS. Besides, Kansal also informed the Secretary that various compliances have been made which include revised tariff, pre-paid metering, power purchase optimization as well as power supply to 41781 defaulters was disconnected in addition to recovery of Rs 4106.63 lakh arrears and extensive inspection drives.