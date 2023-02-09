Union Sports Minister in love with snow cricket

Gulmarg: Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur was head over heels with snow cricket as soon as he played the game in Tangmarg health resort of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that sharing his first time experience of playing snow cricket at Tangmarg, Thakur said, "I have played multiple games and cricket but it was really great to play this pleasant sport which has given me a unique feeling."

He lauded the Jammu and Kashmir administration for launching this innovative game in J&K saying that efforts would be initiated to introduce this sport in other states having a similar climate.

On reaching Gulmarg, the famed ski resort of Kashmir, the sports minister inaugurated a night ski demonstration in LED suits by skiers.