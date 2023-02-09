Union Sports Minister in love with snow cricket

Gulmarg: Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur was head over heels with snow cricket as soon as he played the game in Tangmarg health resort of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that sharing his first time experience of playing snow cricket at Tangmarg, Thakur said, "I have played multiple games and cricket but it was really great to play this pleasant sport which has given me a unique feeling."
He lauded the Jammu and Kashmir administration for launching this innovative game in J&K saying that efforts would be initiated to introduce this sport in other states having a similar climate.
On reaching Gulmarg, the famed ski resort of Kashmir, the sports minister inaugurated a night ski demonstration in LED suits by skiers.
Ahead of the formal inauguration of the third edition of Khelo India 2023, a series of events were organised at Highland Park in Gulmarg to mark the beginning of the biggest sporting extravaganza from Friday.
Other events that lit the ambience of snow-capped Gulmarg were Mashaal shows by skiers besides LED dance groups and firecracker shows.
Addressing on the occasion, the sports minister said Khelo India was one of the major sports events initiated by the government, which has received overwhelming response and participation from across the country.
He said that 1500 players from across India were taking part in this 3rd edition of Khelo India to compete for different sports.
“This will be a historical event which will give a unique and memorable experience to the participants,” the union minister said.
He complimented Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led government for transforming the sports profile of J&K and taking the ‘Fit India’ movement to every nook and corner of J&K.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Sehrish Asgar and Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul besides a large number of sports lovers were present on the occasion.