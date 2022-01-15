Universities defer exams, new decision to follow

Srinagar: Amid the resurgence in the COVID-19, the Universities have deferred all the examinations and are mulling to chalk-out new strategies in near future. The offline examinations of the students have been deferred in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases reported in J&K on a daily basis.

As per the new government guidelines issued on January 9 this year, all schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centers and ITIs etc were ordered to adopt the online mode of offering education till further orders.

The guidelines were issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.