‘Universities must complement Govt’s efforts in transforming economic landscape of UT’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired the 2nd University Council meeting of Cluster University of Jammu, here at Raj Bhavan.
The Council led by the Lt Governor discussed the important role that education has to play in the development process and transformation towards being a modern knowledge society.
The Lt Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University, sought a detailed report on the academic and allied activities, besides various measures taken for strengthening the academic and research environment in the University.
Laying special emphasis on capacity building, job oriented and skill development courses for the students, the Lt Governor directed for concerted efforts to foster skilling of youth as per job market requirements and greater interaction between academia and industry. He further said that assessment of existing courses must be carried out to create atmosphere of intellectual inquiry, innovation and inventiveness.
The Lt Governor said that Universities across Jammu Kashmir must complement the efforts of government in transforming the economic landscape of UT by producing result-oriented research.
He also called for promoting excellence in teaching and extension activities, strengthening technical education, optimum utilization of University’s resources, and implementing NEP-2020 and provisions of the UGC Act and the Cluster Universities Act in the letter and spirit.
Speaking on the NEP-2020, the Lt Governor said that the National Education Policy-2020 would enable our children to become proficient in modern education as well as the values of our ancient traditions and culture. The Lt Governor also laid stress on the need to regularly identify new courses and carrying impact assessment of the on-going courses.
Among other decisions, the council approved the proposal for construction of Controller of Examinations Building (G+5) worth Rs 39 crore.
Earlier, Prof. Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, gave a detailed glimpse of various activities undertaken by the constituent colleges, programs offered, digital initiatives, extracurricular activities for students and faculty besides, informing the chair about events organised under Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav and achievements of students in academic, co-curriculum and sports activities.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Qayyum Husain, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Srinagar; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Principals of Constituent Colleges; Prof. Veerendra Kumar, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-BHU; Prof. Madan Mohan Chaturvedi, Department of Zoology, Delhi University (North Campus), besides other participants attended the Council meet of Cluster University of Jammu.