‘Universities must complement Govt’s efforts in transforming economic landscape of UT’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired the 2nd University Council meeting of Cluster University of Jammu, here at Raj Bhavan.

The Council led by the Lt Governor discussed the important role that education has to play in the development process and transformation towards being a modern knowledge society.

The Lt Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University, sought a detailed report on the academic and allied activities, besides various measures taken for strengthening the academic and research environment in the University.