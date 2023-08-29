Unknown gunmen kill narcotics smuggler in Karnah: Police

Kupwara: A narcotics smuggler was killed by unknown gunmen in Karnah border town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that late Monday evening, few gunshots were heard in Haridal area of Teetwal, Karnah.

“Following gunshots, a team of Police and Army launched a search operation which led to the discovery of the body in the Pingla Haridal area. The body was evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tangdhar for medico-legal procedures. Subsequent to the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family for final rites,” Manhas said.

He identified the deceased as Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, 42, of Karnah.