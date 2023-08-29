Unknown gunmen kill narcotics smuggler in Karnah: Police

Kupwara: A narcotics smuggler was killed by unknown gunmen in Karnah border town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that late Monday evening, few gunshots were heard in Haridal area of Teetwal, Karnah.
“Following gunshots, a team of Police and Army launched a search operation which led to the discovery of the body in the Pingla Haridal area. The body was evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tangdhar for medico-legal procedures. Subsequent to the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family for final rites,” Manhas said.
He identified the deceased as Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, 42, of Karnah.
“From the preliminary investigations, it appears that the deceased has been killed by some rival narcotics smuggling gang members or the rival terror operatives. He was a high-profile narcotics smuggler found involved in narcotics and weapon smuggling from across the border,” Manhas said.
He said that Mukhtar’s association with his brother, Sadiq Shah, a prominent figure as a launching commander and a supplier of narcotics and weapons from PoK underscores the depth of his involvement in these illicit activities.
“Sadiq is himself chargesheeted in narco-terror cases and happens to be a top terrorist commander based in PoK,” Manhas said. “The family of Mukhtar has been entangled in various legal cases relating to narcotics and weapon smuggling. At least six other members of Mukhtar’s family are currently facing charges in connection with these criminal activities.”