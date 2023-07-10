Unprecedented era of peace, progress, prosperity in J&K post abrogation of Article 370: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday defended its decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir saying post the changes, street violence, which was engineered and orchestrated by terrorists and secessionist networks has now become thing of past.

Since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire region has witnessed an "unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity," the Centre said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, life has returned to normalcy there after three decades of turmoil, the Centre told the Supreme Court.

Schools, colleges and universities are functioning without any strikes during the last three years, it added.

"The earlier practice of strikes and bandhs is a thing of the past. Participation in sporting activities is phenomenal having reached 60 lakhs in 2022-23. These facts clearly prove the positive impact of the constitutional changes effected in 2019," Centre said in its affidavit.

Organised stone pelting incidents connected with terrorism-separatist agenda, which were as high as 1767 in 2018 has come down to zero in 2023 till date, Centre stated in its fresh affidavit before the apex court.