Vaishnodevi Shrine Stampede | ‘Unregulated gathering caused stampede’

However, the unruly scenes were witnessed when the movement of pilgrims was stopped all of a sudden, due to massive rush from both sides near the Cloak room and police post at Bhawan.

A resident of Pathankot (Punjab) Sumit was among the 15 injured pilgrims undergoing treatment at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Narayana Hospital.

“We were standing in a queue. There was a massive rush of pilgrims. No one was able to move, neither forward nor backward,” he recalled while interacting with the journalists in the hospital.

“Of five friends, two already had ‘Darshan’ and three others had yet to pay obeisance at the shrine. Policemen were also there. However, all of a sudden, there was chaos among the pilgrims and we were not able to assess what had happened. Three to four people had fallen upon me as I fell down and fainted,” he said.

He said, “I thought that I would not survive the stampede but with the blessings of the Mata Vaishno Devi, I am alive.”