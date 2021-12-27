Unregulated placement agents providing human resources in Kashmir

There is no data available with the government to ascertain the number of these placement agencies working in Kashmir which are providing domestic help to the households here.

This has given a free hand to the agencies to fleece and dupe the consumers and also provide ill-treatment to the helpers deputed to the family.

The issue came to limelight after a domestic helper murdered a lady house hold in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar recently. The accused was later arrested by J&K Police on his way from Srinagar to Jammu.

The police stated that the family had hired a domestic helper Om Prakash Saha resident of Tatulivillage,Uttarakhand from an agency on a contract for a year.