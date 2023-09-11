Unrestricted daily traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH will benefit fruit growers: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Stating that the condition of road and security situation had improved, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri Monday said that traffic including fruit-laden trucks would now be allowed to ply every day on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

“It has been decided to allow hassle-free traffic on the highway daily, which will undoubtedly benefit fruit growers,” the divisional commissioner told reporters here.

He said that previously there used to be an up convoy-down convoy system, which meant that when a convoy left from Srinagar, traffic was not allowed from the other side.

“Now, trucks can operate on any day. This will certainly help the fruit growers," Bidhuri said.

He said that this decision was made after the Chief Secretary inspected the highway and found it to be in better condition, while the security situation had also improved, and the benefit of it had been passed on to the public.

Regarding the halting of traffic on the highway for short durations, the divisional commissioner said that security agencies were evaluating the highway's situation, considering both security and the convenience of the public.

"The SOP to halt traffic was implemented after the attack on CRPF in Lethpora, and there was no divider on the highway at that time. Now, the security situation has significantly improved, and security agencies will soon make a decision after considering all aspects," he said.

On Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that he had advised a team of officers to conduct joint surveys and prepare SOPs to facilitate the free flow of traffic without compromising on the security of convoys in a phased manner

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway that saw the deadliest attack in February 2019 is now witnessing a change due to improvements in the security situation in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kashmir is mulling an option to have a "people-friendly" plan for the movement of convoys and ensure that civilian traffic is not halted during VVIP movement on the highway.

“On the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, special focus will be given to lateral entries and if required additional deployment of soldiers will also be done at the laterals. Also, additional Traffic Police will be deployed on important laterals for the smooth functioning of traffic,” Kumar had said.

To provide additional hassle-free movement and simultaneously to keep an eye on terrorist and anti-social elements, ADGP Kashmir has directed the district heads to identify the spots where additional CCTVs could be installed.

“Directions have gone to the concerned team to employ SHOs and SDPOs on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway during convoy movement at vulnerable spots,” he had said.