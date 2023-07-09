Unseasonal snowfall in Kargil upper reaches

Kargil: Upper reaches of Kargil district in Ladakh experienced unseasonal snowfall on Sunday. Rangdum area of Kargil district experienced 4 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall causing slippery road conditions and disruption of traffic movement. The traffic movement on NH 301, the Kargil Zanskar highway was suspended.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus said, “Present wet weather is due to interaction of moisture laden winds from Arabian Sea (Western Disturbances) and Bay of Bengal (Monsoon) and it often brings heavy rain or snowfall during monsoon period.”