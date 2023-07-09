Unseasonal snowfall in Kargil upper reaches

Kargil: Upper reaches of Kargil district in Ladakh experienced unseasonal snowfall on Sunday. Rangdum area of Kargil district experienced 4 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall causing slippery road conditions and disruption of traffic movement. The traffic movement on NH 301, the Kargil Zanskar highway was suspended.
Director MeT Sonam Lotus said, “Present wet weather is due to interaction of moisture laden winds from Arabian Sea (Western Disturbances) and Bay of Bengal (Monsoon) and it often brings heavy rain or snowfall during monsoon period.”
Meanwhile, the Ladakh Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of recent rainfall and snowfall.
“The incessant rain over the past day has made roads slippery, prone to landslides and shooting stones and temporarily impassable at many places, especially in mountainous areas and over high passes. To avoid any inconvenience and to ensure safety, it is advised to all the commuters to confirm the road status from the Police Control Room before starting their journey. PCR Leh No 01982258880, 6006028084,” Police advisory mentioned.