UNSPOKEN PANDEMIC | Cancer mortality on rise in J&K

Srinagar: Around 36,000 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years after being diagnosed with cancer, and the number of such deaths in J&K is increasing.

According to the official statistics released by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 35,623 people in J&K died with cancer between the years 2018 and 2022.

Further analysis of the data reveals that the number of cancer-related fatalities has been steadily rising.