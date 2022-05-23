Unsung heroes save lives on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Jammu: They are unsung “dare-devils”, who risk their lives to protect unknown passengers or other persons in distress all along an accident as well as landslide-prone Banihal-Ramban stretch.

They play “Good Samaritans” with bare minimum facilities yet what makes their role, in particular crucial, is their “response time” to any tragedy taking place at this infamous stretch of Srinagar –Jammu National Highway, which has already consumed innumerable lives so far.

They are the first ones to land and extend a helping hand to anyone and everyone in distress, well before the arrival of “official response teams.”