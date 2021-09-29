Unvaccinated Civil Sectt employees not to get salaries

Jammu: The government has directed departments not to release salaries of unvaccinated employees working in the civil secretariats of Jammu as well as Srinagar.

As the covid 19 cases are gradually increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, the General Administration Department has taken a tough stance to make sure that all the officials and employees working in the civil secretariats get vaccinated.

In this regard, an official said, several directions were also issued in the past, but many employees avoided vaccinations for one reason or the other.