Unvaccinated Civil Sectt employees not to get salaries

Jammu: The government has directed departments not to release salaries of unvaccinated employees working in the civil secretariats of Jammu as well as Srinagar.
As the covid 19 cases are gradually increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, the General Administration Department has taken a tough stance to make sure that all the officials and employees working in the civil secretariats get vaccinated.
In this regard, an official said, several directions were also issued in the past, but many employees avoided vaccinations for one reason or the other.
“A list of those employees, along with names and designations who were not vaccinated, was published," said an official wishing not to be quoted. However, their status was still to be ascertained.
In these circumstances, the GAD has asked “Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary)/Principal Secretary/Commissioner/Secretary and Secretary to the government...not to draw the salary of un-vaccinated employees working in their respective departments.”
Accordingly, the departments have also been asked to share details of such unvaccinated employees with the GAD.
Earlier the General Administration Department had sought status of covid19 vaccination of the employees in civil secretariats of Jammu and Srinagar.
“Vide this department's OM dated 08-07-2021, 13-07-2021, instructions have been issued to all the Administrative Secretaries for ensuring vaccination of all employees working in their departments in civil secretariat, J&K,” read the communication sent to all the departments.