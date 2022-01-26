UP, Punjab assembly polls creating interest among J&K political circles

The political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who cannot impact in any way the polls in Punjab and UP are, however, preferring keeping a close tab. These parties have been strongly demanding early assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The central government has made it absolutely clear that assembly elections will be held only after the ongoing procession of Delimitation Commission is completed, its recommendations implemented by adding more assembly seats and re-drawing of the constituencies, where-ever required. The more delay in polls, the more problems for traditional Kashmir based parties, as being away from electoral politics and power is weakening their political interests.

Having regretted boycotting panchayat polls in past, these parties want to contest assembly polls in whatever circumstances those are held. They want to be part of the government to reconnect with masses and try to make themselves relevant again in a completely changed political scenario. Only time can tell whether they are able to do so even as ground is slipping from under their feet with every passing day.