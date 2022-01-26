UP, Punjab assembly polls creating interest among J&K political circles

BY ZAHOOR MALIK
Srinagar: With assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir nowhere in sight in near future and winter, fresh COVID wave hampering whatever little political activities were taking place, the attention of political circles here has shifted now towards the assembly polls in two important states - Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Punjab.
The election related developments taking places there are being keenly monitored here . UP and Punjab along with three other states are going to polls from next month. Assembly polls in UP, which has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats among all the states in the country, generates a lot of interest nationwide also for its impact on future national level political scenario.
Whether or not the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has been effective in the state, BJP by keeping important poll promises at national level is definitely having a decisive edge in UP this time again.
Ending the special status of J&K and subsequent measures, laying of foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court verdict and tough posturing and measures against Pakistan and an end to triple talaq surely go in favour of BJP politically in a big way. The ruling party also says that enough has been done for development of UP and establishing the rule of law against criminal gangs.
In the neighbouring state of Punjab, Congress kept on scoring self goals one after the other due to infighting in its ranks. Having ruled the state for last five years, the party leadership ousted chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh and tried to strengthen the hands of unpredictable and insecure cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose some actions caused much embarrassment to them also.
The tussle for the post of next chief minister when polls are yet to be held and Congress yet to win is further damaging the party's interests. BJP by befriending ex- chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh is consolidating its position. Even the New Delhi based Aam Aadmi Party is not hesitating to get its pound of flesh in Punjab.
The political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who cannot impact in any way the polls in Punjab and UP are, however, preferring keeping a close tab. These parties have been strongly demanding early assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
The central government has made it absolutely clear that assembly elections will be held only after the ongoing procession of Delimitation Commission is completed, its recommendations implemented by adding more assembly seats and re-drawing of the constituencies, where-ever required. The more delay in polls, the more problems for traditional Kashmir based parties, as being away from electoral politics and power is weakening their political interests.
Having regretted boycotting panchayat polls in past, these parties want to contest assembly polls in whatever circumstances those are held. They want to be part of the government to reconnect with masses and try to make themselves relevant again in a completely changed political scenario. Only time can tell whether they are able to do so even as ground is slipping from under their feet with every passing day.
Unlike the common notion that BJP banks on Jammu region only, the party has been working very hard to strengthen itself at the grassroots level in Kashmir as well. Its senior leader Ashok Koul along with others has been visiting almost every nook and corner of Kashmir Valley and trying to build a rapport particularly with rural youth. To what extent the party is able to covert this connectivity to its advantage can be seen in polls.
On the other hand, while the major political parties here are presently trying to project a " united face", but they will likely separately contest assembly polls, whenever held. National Conference leadership particularly Omar Abdullah will never like to go to people with PDP's baggage with him. He knows targeting this very baggage is in his election interests.
Omar had some time back dropped a hint in this direction when during a public rally in Jammu region he criticised PDP particularly its founding leader Mufti Muhammad Sayeed for forming government with BJP. But due to criticism from some political quarters here, the NC leader was quick to switch back to reconciliatory track. However, once the polls are announced and electoral process begins formally, he would not hesitate to go to his favourite PDP bashing.