UP result heralds new political culture under PM Modi: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO and senior BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that UP Assembly election result heralded a new political culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This, he said, was in tune with the aspirational democracy of New India, guided by the spirit of reaching out to the deprived and providing them benefits of equitable development with ease of living, empowerment and esteem, without any bias or prejudice.
In a series of interviews to different media agencies and electronic channels at BJP central office headquarters here, Dr Jitendra Singh, while interpreting the assembly election results in the five states, said that UP had broken many a jinx of the past.
“For example, over the last half-a-century, Congress had manipulated people into believing that any political party, which has been in power for five years necessarily suffers from anti-incumbency and this phenomenon has to be taken in stride as a norm. BJP under Modi has vindicated that elections can be fought and won with pro-incumbency vote and this is something which I had been predicting during the UP election campaign as well,” he said.
For several decades, said Dr Jitendra Singh, political spectrum in India dominated by Congress and its allies sought to fight elections on the basis of caste, creed, religion and vote bank considerations, which in other words, implied securing votes by dividing the society and following the feudal legacy of “Divide and Rule” and this virtually became a norm over the years.
“However, under PM Modi, this trend has been done away with and BJP led by him proved to the world that rising above caste, creed, religion and other biases, election could be fought and won by focussing on development, providing security to the insecure, empowering the weaker sections, providing benefits to the deprived and ensuring equal justice and respect for all sections of society, he said.
Citing instances, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the BJP government in UP had built over 11 crore toilets, of which the largest beneficiaries were women folk hailing from all castes and religions. Not only this, the toilets, on the instructions of Modi, were given the nomenclature of “Izzat Ghar” for providing ease of living to women with a sense of esteem that they had never experienced before.
Dr Jitendra Singh said he had predicted during the election campaign that in UP, BJP would get a large number of silent women voters, including Muslim women, who might not openly say so, but would reward the party on the voting day for all that had been done for them.
Similarly, he said, during the campaign, young girl students from all religions and castes used to tell the party leaders that before the BJP government came, their parents would not allow them to step out of the house all alone but now they felt absolutely secure.
“At that time, he had predicted that women would vote for us for "Suraksha, Suvida and Samman", he said.