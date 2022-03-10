UP result heralds new political culture under PM Modi: Dr Jitendra

Citing instances, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the BJP government in UP had built over 11 crore toilets, of which the largest beneficiaries were women folk hailing from all castes and religions. Not only this, the toilets, on the instructions of Modi, were given the nomenclature of “Izzat Ghar” for providing ease of living to women with a sense of esteem that they had never experienced before.

Dr Jitendra Singh said he had predicted during the election campaign that in UP, BJP would get a large number of silent women voters, including Muslim women, who might not openly say so, but would reward the party on the voting day for all that had been done for them.

Similarly, he said, during the campaign, young girl students from all religions and castes used to tell the party leaders that before the BJP government came, their parents would not allow them to step out of the house all alone but now they felt absolutely secure.