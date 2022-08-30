Upcoming Inter Modal Station at Katra to facilitate smooth movement of pilgrims; will upscale Kathua’s socio economic profile

Jammu: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was Tuesday signed between the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the Katra Development Authority in presence of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State Gen V K Singh, LG Manoj Sinha and officials from the Centre and J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as part of the initiative, Inter Modal Station was being developed in Katra to improve the travelling experience of the yatris visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple.