Upcoming tunnel will prevent frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu NH: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that an upcoming tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would permanently prevent frequent closure of the lifeline of Kashmir. In response to a question by Greater Kashmir on the frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the LG, during a news conference at Raj Bhawan here, said, “We cannot be experts in all fields. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is responsible for the upkeep of this road. If I look at past reasons when the highway was constructed 10-12 years ago, a road was constructed in place of a tunnel. As a result, the condition of this highway stretch deteriorated due to landslides.”

Pathiyal stretch is the most landslide prone area of the 270-km Srinagar Jammu National Highway. To bypass landslide-prone spots, two tunnels were to be built from Ramban and Banihal.

NHAI had commissioned T5-T3 twin tube tunnels in March this year to bypass the vulnerable stretch. However, following incessant rains, the temporary approach road to the tunnel collapsed today. T4 tunnel is under construction and is designed to bypass Panthiyal and join T5-T3 tunnels.