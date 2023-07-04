Uphill Battle | In Kashmir, 3 out of every 100 adults addicted to contraband substances: Study

Srinagar: A staggering 3 percent of the adult population in Kashmir is taking contraband substances.

The figures get worse if the female population is discounted from the numbers.

Over the years, the highly addictive and devastating opium and its derivatives have replaced all other drugs of abuse to take over 90 percent share.

Changing pattern of opioid Users attending an Opioid Agonist Treatment Clinic in North India carried out by a team of Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kashmir, has defined and detailed the contours of substance abuse in various districts of Kashmir.

The study has estimated substance abuse prevalence in Kashmir to be 2.87.

In other words, nearly 3 of every 100 adults in Kashmir are dependent on a contraband substance, usually opium and its derivatives.

Cumulative figure of all districts is that 2.23 percent of adults are abusing opioids, usually heroin.

Prof Yasir Hussain Rather, who is one of the authors of this study, said that over 52,000 people in Kashmir are abusing heroin as per their data analysis.