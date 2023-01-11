Upper reaches receive season's first major snowfall

Srinagar: Most parts of Kashmir, particularly the higher reaches received moderate snowfall on Wednesday.

In 2021, Kashmir received that year’s first snowfall in the last week of October, which caused damage to the orchards, especially in south Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Gulmarg receives 6 cm of snowfall in the 24 hours till 8:30 am. Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Kupwara received light rainfall of 0.3 mm, 1.1 mm and 3.6 mm.

The border town Tangdhar received 5 inches, Gurez 6 inches, Machil one feet and Keran around one feet snowfall.

The roads leading all border towns of Tangdhar, Keran, Machil and Gurez remained closed for vehicular traffic.